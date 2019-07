Crisco, Dez and Ryan: We have an emergency blood shortage right now!

We are in a blood crisis! Currently, the Red Cross has less than a 3-day supply of most blood types available! This morning, Sue from the Red Cross joined us to talk about the importance of donating and the immediate need for blood.

Listen to her interview below:



If you want to take action, which we encourage you to do, CLICK HERE to find out where you can donate today!