Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Crisco has to eat Buddy The Elf’s breakfast!

We made a bet and the loser of this week’s “Three Song Showdown” had to eat Buddy The Elf’s favorite breakfast!

INGREDIENTS:

Spaghetti noodles

M & M’s

Mini marshmallows

Strawberry syrup

Chocolate syrup

Rainbow sprinkles

S’more pop tart

Maple syrup

BONUS: Watch the original Buddy the Elf enjoy his favorite breakfast!