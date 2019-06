We love challenging Crisco to break world records, and this time he might have actually done it! The current world record for “Most Blueberries Stuffed in Mouth is 124 blueberries. And the previous record was 86.

Today we gave Crisco 130 blueberries, but the blueberries have to stay intact at the end. So it’s a little harder than it seems.

Watch the video below: