Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 184 – REPLAY – Dez was leaving on vacation and we are booked solid on this Friday but we wanted to give you guys a treat! Remember the time we revealed Dez’s baby gender!?
About rpavich
Related Articles
Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 183 – There are 10 things we all complain we don’t get enough of. Can you guess what they are? We gave it a whirl. Turns out, top ten lists did not make the list.
February 14, 2019
Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 182 – Is Crisco being over dramatic about how his neighbors are treating him or should he suck it up, get out there and be the first one to extend a helping hand?!
February 13, 2019