Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 187 – Snow days are the best/worst days. Kids aren’t in school but you get to leave early from work… and you still have an irate listener! We got another email from Lisa.

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 187 – Snow days are the best/worst days. Kids aren’t in school but you get to leave early from work… and you still have an irate listener! We got another email from Lisa.

Posted by: rpavich February 20, 2019 118 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 187 – Snow days are the best/worst days. Kids aren’t in school but you get to leave early from work… and you still have an irate listener! We got another email from Lisa.

About rpavich

© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules