Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 196 – Some days, you guys surprise us with Secrets so ridiculous they can’t make it to the airwaves! However, they are totally acceptable on the podcast! Today’s… it’s a doozie!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 196 – Some days, you guys surprise us with Secrets so ridiculous they can’t make it to the airwaves! However, they are totally acceptable on the podcast! Today’s… it’s a doozie!



LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST HERE: We apologize for any inconvenience!