Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 212 – Somethings you are better off not knowing. For some, it’s what their parents do at night or maybe the language the kids use when not around adults. For Crisco, it’s his heart rhythm. What the….?
Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 212 – Somethings you are better off not knowing. For some, it’s what their parents do at night or maybe the language the kids use when not around adults. For Crisco, it’s his heart rhythm. What the….?
Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 212 – Somethings you are better off not knowing. For some, it’s what their parents do at night or maybe the language the kids use when not around adults. For Crisco, it’s his heart rhythm. What the….?