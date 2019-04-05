Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 219 – Leave it to Crisco to make a mild mannered gentleman (AKA Dez’s husband Taylor) turn into a seething ball of anger! Good job Crisco. Good Job.

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 219 – Leave it to Crisco to make a mild mannered gentleman (AKA Dez’s husband Taylor) turn into a seething ball of anger! Good job Crisco. Good Job.

Posted by: rpavich April 5, 2019 61 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 219 – Leave it to Crisco to make a mild mannered gentleman (AKA Dez’s husband Taylor) turn into a seething ball of anger! Good job Crisco. Good Job.

About rpavich

© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules