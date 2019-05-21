Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 249 – What do you think the Zalusky’s will be up to on their family vacation this year?! Maybe something on the list of best travel destinations? Nope. They’l be spending it on the deck.

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 249 – What do you think the Zalusky’s will be up to on their family vacation this year?! Maybe something on the list of best travel destinations? Nope. They’l be spending it on the deck.

Posted by: rpavich May 21, 2019 112 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours # 249 – What do you think the Zalusky’s will be up to on their family vacation this year?! Maybe something on the list of best travel destinations? Nope. They’l be spending it on the deck.

About rpavich

© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules