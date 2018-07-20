You voted and told him to go but will Taylor do the “right thing” (Dez’s words) and go to his cousin’s wedding or will he head to Boston to hang out with his idols: Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters!?
Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours #50 – Should Taylor (Dez’s Husband) go see the Foo Fighters instead of being at a wedding?
You voted and told him to go but will Taylor do the “right thing” (Dez’s words) and go to his cousin’s wedding or will he head to Boston to hang out with his idols: Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters!?