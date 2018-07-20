Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours #50 – Should Taylor (Dez’s Husband) go see the Foo Fighters instead of being at a wedding?

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours #50 – Should Taylor (Dez’s Husband) go see the Foo Fighters instead of being at a wedding?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show July 20, 2018 0 Views

You voted and told him to go but will Taylor do the “right thing” (Dez’s words) and go to his cousin’s wedding or will he head to Boston to hang out with his idols: Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters!?

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules