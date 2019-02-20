Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Amanda’s 9 year old son is stealing stuff but it’s WHAT he’s stealing that has her thinking it’s not that bad! Is this ever okay to steal?
Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Amanda’s 9 year old son is stealing stuff but it’s WHAT he’s stealing that has her thinking it’s not that bad! Is this ever okay to steal?
Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Amanda’s 9 year old son is stealing stuff but it’s WHAT he’s stealing that has her thinking it’s not that bad! Is this ever okay to steal?