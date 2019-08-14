Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Monica’s co-worker is being set up to look like an idiot and she has no idea! Would you try to save her from embarrassing herself?

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Monica’s co-worker is being set up to look like an idiot and she has no idea! Would you try to save her from embarrassing herself?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show August 14, 2019 35 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Monica’s co-worker is being set up to look like an idiot and she has no idea! Would you try to save her from embarrassing herself?

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules