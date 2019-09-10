Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Alicia has been hiding something from her husband for the past 20 years that could have changed the direction of his life! Too late to say something?

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Alicia has been hiding something from her husband for the past 20 years that could have changed the direction of his life! Too late to say something?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show September 10, 2019 62 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Alicia has been hiding something from her husband for the past 20 years that could have changed the direction of his life! Too late to say something?

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules