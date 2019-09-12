Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Karina’s boyfriend wants to prove how tough he is and she’s afraid he’s going to get hurt. Do you let the guy do it or secretly intervene?!
Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Karina’s boyfriend wants to prove how tough he is and she’s afraid he’s going to get hurt. Do you let the guy do it or secretly intervene?!
Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Karina’s boyfriend wants to prove how tough he is and she’s afraid he’s going to get hurt. Do you let the guy do it or secretly intervene?!