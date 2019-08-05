Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Liz’s boyfriend is in love with her but if she continues to date him she could ruin his life. She’s having a hard time letting him go but should she?

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Liz’s boyfriend is in love with her but if she continues to date him she could ruin his life. She’s having a hard time letting him go but should she?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show August 5, 2019 40 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Liz’s boyfriend is in love with her but if she continues to date him she could ruin his life. She’s having a hard time letting him go but should she?

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules