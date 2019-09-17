Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Jamie’s baby daddy passed away unexpectedly but now she’s forced to either tell his wife something about his past or just let her find out.

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show September 17, 2019

