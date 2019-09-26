Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Stephanie’s husband died with a secret so big that nobody in their family knows what happened right before he passed away! The only person who knows is their lawyer and he’s begging her to tell!

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Stephanie’s husband died with a secret so big that nobody in their family knows what happened right before he passed away! The only person who knows is their lawyer and he’s begging her to tell!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show September 26, 2019 0 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Stephanie’s husband died with a secret so big that nobody in their family knows what happened right before he passed away! The only person who knows is their lawyer and he’s begging her to tell!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules