Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Stephanie may have sabotaged her relationship with the questions she’s been asking! Can she be mad because he told the truth?!

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Stephanie may have sabotaged her relationship with the questions she’s been asking! Can she be mad because he told the truth?!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show October 9, 2019 0 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Stephanie may have sabotaged her relationship with the questions she’s been asking! Can she be mad because he told the truth?!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules