Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Todd is a single Dad that feels like he’s missing something when it comes to raising daughters! Is it normal for 12 year olds to be on birth control?

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Todd is a single Dad that feels like he’s missing something when it comes to raising daughters! Is it normal for 12 year olds to be on birth control?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show October 23, 2019 74 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Todd is a single Dad that feels like he’s missing something when it comes to raising daughters! Is it normal for 12 year olds to be on birth control?

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules