Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – FOLLOW UP WEEK: Alicia kept a secret about her husbands record deal for 20 years. Well come to find out he was keeping a secret of his own. Now she needs your help again.

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – FOLLOW UP WEEK: Alicia kept a secret about her husbands record deal for 20 years. Well come to find out he was keeping a secret of his own. Now she needs your help again.

Posted by: rpavich October 30, 2019 157 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – FOLLOW UP WEEK: Alicia kept a secret about her husbands record deal for 20 years. Well come to find out he was keeping a secret of his own. Now she needs your help again.

About rpavich

© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules