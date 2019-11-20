Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Denise needs to ditch a friend that has taken on a new healthy lifestyle. But can she go behind her back to do something like this?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show November 20, 2019

