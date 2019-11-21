Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Layla’s friends are telling her that ever since she started dating this new guy she has lost her way. She sold her soul and they are worried for her! But she’s actually really happy so is there a problem?!

