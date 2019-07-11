Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Christine’s parents each confessed privately to her that they are having affairs. But it’s who Dad is cheating with makes her wonder if she should tell her Mom!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show July 11, 2019 98 Views

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
