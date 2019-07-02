Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Allison’s daughter is throwing a fit about her birthday party plans! Would you make her invite the new kid or can she say no!?

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Allison’s daughter is throwing a fit about her birthday party plans! Would you make her invite the new kid or can she say no!?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show July 2, 2019 69 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Allison’s daughter is throwing a fit about her birthday party plans! Would you make her invite the new kid or can she say no!?

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules