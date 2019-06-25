Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Pamela wants us to settle their family fight! Her husband just spent some of their sons college fund on something most people only dream about!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show June 25, 2019

