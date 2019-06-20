Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: How many guys would be okay if their girlfriend ran off with their Ex-fiance for a long weekend getaway?! Mike is wondering if this is ok!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show June 20, 2019

