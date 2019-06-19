Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Rachel’s son wants to be just like his Dad when he grows up but she’s hoping that he’ll change his mind! Should she show him something that will change how he feels about his Dad?!

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Rachel’s son wants to be just like his Dad when he grows up but she’s hoping that he’ll change his mind! Should she show him something that will change how he feels about his Dad?!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show June 19, 2019 51 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Rachel’s son wants to be just like his Dad when he grows up but she’s hoping that he’ll change his mind! Should she show him something that will change how he feels about his Dad?!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules