Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Rachel’s son wants to be just like his Dad when he grows up but she’s hoping that he’ll change his mind! Should she show him something that will change how he feels about his Dad?!
Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Rachel’s son wants to be just like his Dad when he grows up but she’s hoping that he’ll change his mind! Should she show him something that will change how he feels about his Dad?!
Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Rachel’s son wants to be just like his Dad when he grows up but she’s hoping that he’ll change his mind! Should she show him something that will change how he feels about his Dad?!