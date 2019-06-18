Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Emily wants to stand in the way of her daughters wedding because her fiancé has changed her so much that she’s afraid she might lose her!

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Emily wants to stand in the way of her daughters wedding because her fiancé has changed her so much that she’s afraid she might lose her!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show June 18, 2019 1 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Emily wants to stand in the way of her daughters wedding because her fiancé has changed her so much that she’s afraid she might lose her!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules