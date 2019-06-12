Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Julie’s boyfriend is pretty old fashioned for a 32 year old! But would you dump a guy that wants to take things nice & slow?!
Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Julie’s boyfriend is pretty old fashioned for a 32 year old! But would you dump a guy that wants to take things nice & slow?!
Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Julie’s boyfriend is pretty old fashioned for a 32 year old! But would you dump a guy that wants to take things nice & slow?!