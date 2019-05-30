Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Katie is annoyed by the other woman in her boyfriends life! Brett is willing to prove that they are “just friends” but maybe he shouldn’t?!

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Katie is annoyed by the other woman in her boyfriends life! Brett is willing to prove that they are “just friends” but maybe he shouldn’t?!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show May 30, 2019 5 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Katie is annoyed by the other woman in her boyfriends life! Brett is willing to prove that they are “just friends” but maybe he shouldn’t?!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules