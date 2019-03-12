Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Chris wants to know if he’s the worst person ever for wanting to walk out on his fiancé weeks before their wedding! It’s what she’s been hiding in plain sight that makes him want to run!
