Crisco, Dez and Ryan – Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – A co-worker is trying to get Jason fired, but Jason has some dirt on him that could ruin his marriage first! Should Jason Love or List his co-worker and spill the beans! All this and more on Love ‘Em or List ‘Em.