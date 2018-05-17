Crisco Dez and Ryan Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Crushing on her personal trainer… who’s a female!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show May 17, 2018 65 Views

Amanda’s crushing on her personal trainer! But maybe her trainer is crushing back! Is it normal for your trainer to do stuff like this with you on the weekend?! She’s wondering if this would qualify as cheating?!

