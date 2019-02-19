Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Is this the most genius idea for selling Girl Scout cookies you’ve ever heard!? Oh, this one is up there!

Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Is this the most genius idea for selling Girl Scout cookies you’ve ever heard!? Oh, this one is up there!

Posted by: rpavich February 19, 2019 47 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Is this the most genius idea for selling Girl Scout cookies you’ve ever heard!? Oh, this one is up there!

About rpavich

© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules