Crisco, Dez and Ryan Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Hayley’s Thanksgiving was ruined by her boyfriends ex wife and she is trying to ruin her relationship as well!

Love em or List em! After already ruining Thanksgiving, Hayley is worried the her boyfriends ex wife is now going to ruin Christmas and maybe even their relationship… Would you Love or List the whole situation? Find out what happens on Love ‘Em or List ‘Em!