Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: When Katie’s fiancé revealed who he wanted as his Best Man in their wedding she started to question if she’s marrying the right guy

Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: When Katie’s fiancé revealed who he wanted as his Best Man in their wedding she started to question if she’s marrying the right guy

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show March 26, 2019 62 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: When Katie’s fiancé revealed who he wanted as his Best Man in their wedding she started to question if she’s marrying the right guy

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules