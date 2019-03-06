Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Kelly’s parents have done the unthinkable to get their 32 year old son to move out of the house! But it backfired on them and now they want her to intervene! Should she just stay out of it?

Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Kelly’s parents have done the unthinkable to get their 32 year old son to move out of the house! But it backfired on them and now they want her to intervene! Should she just stay out of it?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show March 6, 2019 81 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Kelly’s parents have done the unthinkable to get their 32 year old son to move out of the house! But it backfired on them and now they want her to intervene! Should she just stay out of it?

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules