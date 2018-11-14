Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Where are they now? – Was this dad being inappropriate with the babysitter?

Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Where are they now? – Was this dad being inappropriate with the babysitter?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show November 14, 2018 184 Views

The Twin Cities warned Rebekkah that the single Dad that was hiring his daughter as a babysitter was a child predator grooming her for more. She now knows what was really going on all summer without even realizing it!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules