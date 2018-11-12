Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Where are they now? – Jennifer’s daughter and step were dating?!

Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Where are they now? – Jennifer’s daughter and step were dating?!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show November 12, 2018 101 Views

Love ‘em or List’em: Where are they now?! Jennifer called us when her daughter wanted to date her step-brother but things have changed since then. Apparently we were only hearing one side of the story! The truth finally came out!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules