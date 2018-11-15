Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Where are they now? – Did she marry the guy living in a camper?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show November 15, 2018

Remember Dana who met a guy who lived in a camper and wanted to fake marry her? Let’s just say she didn’t take the Twin Cities advice and she will never fully recover because of it. This is one Love em or List em follow up you won’t want to miss.

