If you were your parents favorite kid and they did everything for you and not your sibling would you say something?! Danielle is the favorite and it might start a war with her brother if she doesn’t make her parents stop!
Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Playing favorites is tough for parents…
If you were your parents favorite kid and they did everything for you and not your sibling would you say something?! Danielle is the favorite and it might start a war with her brother if she doesn’t make her parents stop!