Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Do single Mom’s need to get approval from their kids before they bring a new guy home?! Tammy is nervous her son will never talk to her again!

Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Do single Mom’s need to get approval from their kids before they bring a new guy home?! Tammy is nervous her son will never talk to her again!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show March 27, 2019 61 Views

Crisco Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Do single Mom’s need to get approval from their kids before they bring a new guy home?! Tammy is nervous her son will never talk to her again!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules