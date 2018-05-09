Crisco Dez and Ryan Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Should you track your spouse’s car?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show May 9, 2018 41 Views

Megan is thinking about installing a tracking device in her husbands car just to be safe and find out what he’s been up to! But only because her friend got divorced after she found out what her husband was up to.

