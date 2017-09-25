Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Not Much of a Man (Macho Man Parody)

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show September 25, 2017

Ryan’s been taking a lot of heat for not knowing that Shelby is actually a car and not an auto-correct from Chevy. One listener, Christy, wanted to get in on the action. Here’s a song she put together to call out Ryan.

