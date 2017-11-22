Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Thanksgiving Throw down with judge Elizabeth Ries from Twin Cities Live. Crisco Vs. Dez!

Thanksgiving Throw Down! It’s a cook off! Best Thanksgiving side. Crisco Vs. Dez with judge Elizabeth Ries from Twin Cities Live.
Crisco’s Cheesy Potatoes Winner!
Ingredients:
30 oz bag of shredded potatoes
16 oz tub of sour cream
Block of cheddar cheese to shred or bag of cheese (Enough to put a few handfuls in the mix and on top
2 cans of Cream of Celery soup
1 block of velveeta
Cooking Directions
Mix all ingredients in bowl and spread in a cake pan.
Bake on 350 for an hour and 15 minutes stirring a few times throughout. With 20 minutes left top with the remaining cheddar cheese.
Let set for 30 minutes
Dez’s Strawberry Pretzel Salad!
Topping:
2 packages (4-serving size each) Jell-O™ strawberry-flavored gelatin
2 cups boiling water
2 boxes (16 oz each) frozen sweetened strawberries, thawed
Crust:
2 cups pretzels, crushed
3/4 cup butter, melted
3 tablespoons sugar
Filling:
1 container (8 oz) Cool Whip™ frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
Cooking Directions:
1 Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in strawberries; refrigerate until partially set, about 1 hour 45 minutes.
2 Heat oven to 350° F. In medium bowl, mix Crust ingredients. Press into ungreased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Bake 10 minutes. Cool on cooling rack.
3 In medium bowl, beat Filling ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Spread over cooled crust. Cover and refrigerate until cool and gelatin topping in bowl is partially set.
4 Carefully spoon gelatin topping over filling. Refrigerate 4 to 6 hours or until firm. To serve, cut into 4 rows by 3 rows.