Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Thomas Payne (Jesus from The Walking Dead) interview!

Jesus understands the way this world works. In these troubling times, he brings a much-needed, balanced presence to the group. Being a leader of sorts himself, he also knows a leader when he sees one. As one of the driving forces that cemented Maggie as Hilltop’s new leader, their mutually beneficial relationship continues to serve the community. He fights for what he knows is right, all the while managing to keep his composure.

Tom Payne

Prior to his work on The Walking Dead, Tom Payne starred opposite Dustin Hoffman on Luck, the critically acclaimed HBO series from creators Michael Mann and David Milch, which centered on the fast-paced and sometimes brutal sport of professional horseracing. Payne played the lead role of Leon Micheaux, a jockey in the center of this tumultuous world.

Payne made his feature film debut in Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Dayopposite Amy Adams and Frances McDormand, and was cited as one of Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow.

Other credits include the lead role in The Physician as the title character, Rob Cole. Also starring Sir Ben Kingsley, Stellan Skarsgåaard, and Olivier Martinez, the film is based on the best-selling novel by Noah Gordon about a young man who wants to learn medicine from a renowned scholar in Persia. Payne also starred as the famous footballer George Best in the BBC telefilm Best, as well as starring in Miss Marple, with Brian Cox, and Wuthering Heights, opposite Tom Hardy and Andrew Lincoln.

A U.K. native, Payne is a graduate of London’s Central School of Speech and Drama, earning his bachelor’s degree in acting in 2005. At the school, he appeared in stagings of such plays as Class Enemy, The Balcony, The Rivals, Three Sisters, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Richard III and The Man Who Had All the Luck.

Post-graduation, Payne starred in a lead role in David Grindley’s sold-out New Ambassadors revival of Journey’s End in London’s West End and played opposite Imogen Stubbs in Maria Aberg’s Soho Theatre staging of Shrieks of Laughter.

He has also made appearances on U.K. television, in episodes of the hugely popular Skins and Casualty, and has had a regular role on the hit show Waterloo Road. In addition, Payne costarred in the telefilms Miss Marie Lloyd, directed by James Hawes, and He Kills Coppers, directed by Adrian Shergold.