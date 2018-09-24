Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Tony Danza Interview
(AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon)

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show September 24, 2018 18 Views

Why would Tony Danza sing the theme song to his new show The Good Cop instead of his co-star Josh Groban!? He told Crisco, Dez and Ryan the reason why and if we’ll ever see a Who’s The Boss reboot?!

