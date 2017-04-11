Crisco Dez & Ryan’s Promposal

Would you like to ask someone to prom but having a hard time coming up with your Promposal? Do you have a kid who’s wishing they could muster up the courage to ask somebody? Well, Crisco, Dez and Ryan are here to help! We can come up with a creative way to ask someone to prom, or enhance your already awesome idea! Just send us some info below and we’ll get in touch with you if you’re chosen. Also, we have a crew of professionals willing to take care of your hair, tux or dress and photos! Creating moments you will keep as memories… Crisco, Dez and Ryan.

Name * First Last

Phone *

Current School *

Why do you need our help? *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.