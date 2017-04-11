Crisco Dez & Ryan’s Promposal
Beautiful Prom Queen in red formal dress and handsome King in tuxedo

Crisco Dez & Ryan’s Promposal

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show April 11, 2017 0 Views

Would you like to ask someone to prom but having a hard time coming up with your Promposal? Do you have a kid who’s wishing they could muster up the courage to ask somebody? Well, Crisco, Dez and Ryan are here to help! We can come up with a creative way to ask someone to prom, or enhance your already awesome idea! Just send us some info below and we’ll get in touch with you if you’re chosen. Also, we have a crew of professionals willing to take care of your hair, tux or dress and photos! Creating moments you will keep as memories… Crisco, Dez and Ryan.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© 2015 KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules