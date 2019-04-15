Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s SECRETS™ – Everybody has that one thing that irks them but they choose to stay silent! You play it cool, but what actually bugs the crap out of you?

Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s SECRETS™ – Everybody has that one thing that irks them but they choose to stay silent! You play it cool, but what actually bugs the crap out of you?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show April 15, 2019 51 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s SECRETS™ – Everybody has that one thing that irks them but they choose to stay silent! You play it cool, but what actually bugs the crap out of you?

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules