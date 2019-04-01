Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s SECRETS™ – What would you hate for people to find out?

Today’s Secret… What would you hate for people to find out? Text us your secrets anonymously to 75617 and we’ll read them live on the air everyday at 8:20. Judging by the secrets we get, it’s a good thing we don’t know your names.
