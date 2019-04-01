Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s SECRETS™ – What would you hate for people to find out?

Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s SECRETS™ – What would you hate for people to find out?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show April 1, 2019 24 Views

Today’s Secret… What would you hate for people to find out?  Text us your secrets anonymously to 75617 and we’ll read them live on the air everyday at 8:20. Judging by the secrets we get, it’s a good thing we don’t know your names.

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules